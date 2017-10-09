7 October 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: What Next for Urban Boyz After Safi's Wedding?

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Moses Opobo

About the group

Urabn Boys is a pop and R&B trio, boasting three talented artistes, namely; James Manzi aka Humble Jizzo, Safi Niyibikora alias Madiba, and Muhammed Nshimiyimana, also known as Nizzo.

The musical group was formed in 2008 and rose to national fame with their debut album, Icyicaro Today.

Currently, the trio has more than 70 singles and six studio albums to their credit. Their cover tunes are pleasing to the ear, featuring beautiful melodies that create the perfect ambiance for music lovers. The group sings in Kinyarwanda, English and Swahili.

In August 2016, Urban Boys became the first group to win Rwanda's leading music competition, Primus Guma-Guma Super Star music competition, that comes with the grand prize of Rwf24 million.

Some of the trio's most famous songs include, Till I Die, Aragiye, My Rwanda, Adam Na Eva, Wampoye Iki and their latest track Mama.

Rwanda

Tears of Joy as Meddy Performs in Huye District

Meddy, arguably the most popular Rwandan singer at the moment, enjoyed a remarkable reunion with his fans from the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.