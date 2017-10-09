Rwanda: What Next for Urban Boyz After Safi's Wedding?

About the group

Urabn Boys is a pop and R&B trio, boasting three talented artistes, namely; James Manzi aka Humble Jizzo, Safi Niyibikora alias Madiba, and Muhammed Nshimiyimana, also known as Nizzo.

The musical group was formed in 2008 and rose to national fame with their debut album, Icyicaro Today.

Currently, the trio has more than 70 singles and six studio albums to their credit. Their cover tunes are pleasing to the ear, featuring beautiful melodies that create the perfect ambiance for music lovers. The group sings in Kinyarwanda, English and Swahili.

In August 2016, Urban Boys became the first group to win Rwanda's leading music competition, Primus Guma-Guma Super Star music competition, that comes with the grand prize of Rwf24 million.

Some of the trio's most famous songs include, Till I Die, Aragiye, My Rwanda, Adam Na Eva, Wampoye Iki and their latest track Mama.