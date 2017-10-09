Rwanda: Ambassador Ismail Amri Sued Laid to Rest

Photo: Timothy Kisambira/New Times

Left, relatives and friends carry the body of Amb. Sued ahead of lowering it into the grave. Right, the burial.

A somber mood engulfed Nyamirambo Cemetery yesterday as family and friends laid Amb. Ismael Amri Sued to rest.

The former diplomat, minister and scholar is said to have succumbed to kidney disease at King Faisal Hospital, Kigali, where he had been admitted for some time and had up to two surgeries.

He was 75.

The burial was preceded by a requiem mass attended by family and friends at Qaddafi Mosque in Nyamirambo.

He is survived by three children; including two daughters, and a widow.

According to Etrice Rulinda, a brother of the deceased, Amb. Sued was a jolly, friendly and humble person.

The brother added that they will miss his company and social life he shared with them.

Amb. Sued, whose home is in Kimironko Sector, Gasabo District in Kigali, was the sixth born in 11 children in their family.

He was an expert in sociology and had served the country in various leadership positions over the years, including as foreign affairs minister, director of Radio Rwanda, and an envoy to Egypt.

At the time of his death, Amb. Sued was a presidential adviser.