9 October 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Many Govt Schools Lack Water - NGO

Tagged:

Related Topics

By By Filbert Rweyemamu

Only 40 per cent of primary schools and 56 secondary schools in the country have a reliable supply of water, according to HakiElimu managing director John Kalage.

Mr Kalage said the critical shortage of water facing many schools had led to the young scholars spending more time fetching it instead of concentrating on studies. He revealed this at the weekend during the graduation ceremony at Mukulat Secondary School in drought prone Lemanyata Ward in Arumeru District. He said the education sector continues to face a host of challenges and that water scarcity, especially in schools located in rural areas, was one of the challenges that needed addressing urgently.

According to Mr Kalage, there was a shortage of 22,000 classroooms country-wide in government-owned primary and O-Level secondary schools.

HakiElimu donated Sh 20 million for a water supply project at the school located in North West of Mt. Meru, an area often hit by severe droughts due to insufficient rains. The cash was handed over to school head Vitalis Martin who revealed that the institution, which was established in 1995, has a total of 717 students. He lauded HakiElimu for the donation which he said would help the institution to tackle scarcity of water, one of the problems which had haunted it for years.

Tanzania

SGR Employs 800, More Jobs Coming

CONSTRUCTION of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) has directly employed 800 people, with more jobs unfolding as the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.