Tanzania: Kashililah - JPM Followed Law in Bunge Clerk Change

Photo: Daily News

Angellah Kairuki, the first woman in the country’s history to lead the mining docket.

Dar es Salaam — The Clerk of the National Assembly, Dr Thomas Kashililah, has defended President John Magufuli's appointment of the new person to replace him.

Speaking to The Citizen in a telephone interview yesterday, Dr Kashilila said President Magufuli's decision was within the constitutional framework.

On Saturday Dr Magufuli announced Mr Stephen Kagaigai the new Clerk of Parliament to replace Dr Kashililah who will be assigned other duties.

The appointment grabbed the attention of many people with some members of opposition parties, saying the appointment was a contravention of the National Assembly Administration Act, 2008. In the same development, the Alliance for Change and Transparency (ACT-Wazalendo) expressed its intention to challenge the appointment in court.

According to Dr Kashililah, the Head of the State was vindicated by Article 87(1) of the Constitution, procedures stipulated by the National Assembly's Administration Act notwithstanding.

"People shouldn't be confused...the appointing authority was very right as far as the Constitution is concerned. Always the constitution stands above any other law. So, the other laws cannot stop him from implementing the Constitution," he expained.

Article 87 (1) of the Constitution reads: "There shall be a Clerk of the National Assembly who shall be appointed by the President from amongst persons holding high office in the service of the Union Government."

Dr Kashililah said, "If the new appointee, Mr Kagaigai, was not holding a senior position in the government then the appointment would have been wrong. But he is among senior officials and meets all the qualifications. People shouldn't be misled."

However, Article 7 (3) of the National Assembly Administration Act, 2015, requires the Parliamentary Service Commission to recommend three names of persons who are suitable for appointment to the position of Clerk.

This grounds provide necessity for the commission to meet and suggest the names amongst persons holding high office in the service of the Union government for the appointment.

Efforts to get Speaker of Parliament Job Ndugai and his deputy, Dr Tulia Ackson, to comment on the new appointment were unsuccessful as their phones were not reachable.

Speaking yesterday, Iringa Urban MP Peter Msigwa said no commission meeting was called for the purpose of approving three names to be submitted for appointment.

The lawmaker also noted that the decision interfered with powers of the Legislature.

"As a commissioner, I was surprised by the new appointment. The law was not observed...this is a threat to the freedom of the legislature," he said.

Mpendae MP Salim Turky, another member, said he was unaware if there was any meeting to recommend the names for nomination because he had been sick for the past ten days.

"I know nothing about the commission meeting because my phone went off during the ten days that I was admitted at the hospital. However, I can assure you that the new appointment was within the powers of the President, according to the Constitution," he said.

Mr Kagaigai's appointment was announced on Saturday, October 7, by President John Magufuli shortly after he released a new list of the members of the Cabinet in a major reshuffle.

According to statement released yesterday, ACT-Wazalendo asked President Magufuli to revoke the appointment. otherwise the party would take the matter to court to get clarification.

The party also asked the Attorney General, Mr George Masaju, to resign forthe allegedly failing to appropriately advice the Head of State on legal requirements of the appointment.

"Once again, we are saddened by the President's move to put aside requirements as stipulated in the law and make his own decision. The post is very sensitive, especially because it ensures checks and balances are kept in place in line with promotion and protection of the freedom of Parliament," said Mr Shaibu.

"The law categorically puts it clear that the process should have the blessings of the Parliamentary Service Commission which is mandated to recommend three names for appointment to the position of Clerk of the National Assembly," he added.

Mr Kagaigai and the newly appointed ministers and deputy ministers will be sworn in at State House today.