Photo: Daily News

Angellah Kairuki, the first woman in the country’s history to lead the mining docket.

Dar es Salaam — Various stakeholders yesterday showered praise on President John Magufuli for splitting the ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries.

They believe that the Head of States decision would help improve efficiency in the two sectors. The President announced on Saturday the separation of Agriculture from the Livestock and Fisheries docket with Dr Charles Tizeba and Mr Luhaga Mpina being appointed as ministers for the former and latter respectively.

Agricultural Non-State Actor Forum Executive Secretary, Mr Audax Rukonge told The Citizen that the decision would reduce the workload of both ministers and workers in their respective ministries, thus making it easy to implement various development projects.

He said the livestock docket, for instance, despite its contribution of eight per cent to the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the sector's challenges like conflicts between farmers and herders took so long time to be resolved because executives were overwhelmed.

He added that despite the fact that the sector was producing 2.6 million of animal skin annually, the country had no sound leather industries because of limited time to focus on both dockets.

"The decision to split the ministry is commendable. This idea has existed for years now and it has always been our wish to see these two split because it was too difficult to supervise various projects," noted Mr Rukonge.

He cautioned: "But the decision alone is not enough... as things stand, the government should ensure that technological changes are in line with it. They have to consider the use of say teleconference and google conference, if they are to follow-up various development projects."

Songea-based District Agricultural Irrigation Cooperative officer Hellena Michael said the decision by the President would improve production in both ministries for each one will set its priorities and implement them fully.