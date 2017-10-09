Photo: Daily News

Angellah Kairuki, the first woman in the country’s history to lead the mining docket.

OPTIMISMS are high that Angellah Kairuki, the first female in the country's history to lead the mining docket, will perform excellently in her new position. Some industry observers say the excellent performance Ms Kairuki has displayed in various portfolios so far testifies her ability to clean up the sector.

In the major reshuffle that President John Magufuli announced in Dar es Salaam yesterday, the Ministry of Energy and Minerals was split into two - Energy and Mining - with Kairuki assigned to the mineral docket.

The new ministry comes few weeks after a mining expert, Prof Abdulkarim Mruma advised the government to split the ministry, saying the previous structure was too huge for any appointee to work efficiently.

Prof Mruma had on September 9, 2017 proposed the ministry's split to increase efficiency amid reports of untold thievery masterminded by mining multinational companies.

Ruaha University College (RUCO) Political Science and Public Administration lecturer, Professor Gaudence Mpangala said there was no doubt President Magufuli appointed Ms Kairuki, thanks to her superb performance in the Ministry of Public Service Management.

"She (Kairuki) recently spearheaded a special campaign to remove all individuals without educational certificates or with forged academic credentials from work. She performed the task well and in my view, that also gave her credit," Prof Mpangala said.

He argued, "Given the fact that Kairuki knows the stance of President Magufuli, she will definitely work in line with what the president wants." The don advised the newly minister to spearhead a review of the Mining Policy to enable the government to have shares in all mining contracts it signs with multinational companies.

According to the former University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) senior lecturer, problems in the mining sector started in 1990s when the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) pressurised the country to liberalise the sector by inviting multinational companies with all shares under their control.

An Economist, Dr Hilderbrand Shayo, said there is no doubt that Ms Kairuki will perform well because ministries are led as per standing orders, laws of the country and regulations. "Professionally, Ms Kairuki is a lawyer.

Her professional background will definitely help her to lead the ministry well because the sector, in most cases, handles contracts between the country and investors," he said. Dr Shayo referred to other Tanzanian ladies who had performed exemplarily in their positions, citing Anna Abdallah, Gertrude Mongella and Asha-Rose Migiro.

UDSM's Political Scientist, Dr Benson Bana said believes the vast experience that Ms Kairuki has will enable her to supervise the ministry, including cleaning up the already tainted sector. Ms Kairuki previously served as Deputy Minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development as well as Constitutional and Legal Affairs.

Prior to joining politics, she worked as a lawyer in both public and private sectors. She completed her secondary education at Zanaki Girls Secondary School in 1997 before joining University of Hull in England from where she graduated with Bachelor of Laws in 2001.

She went for a post-graduate diploma in Law from the Staffordshire University in collaboration with Central Law Training in 2002. She worked in the Attorney General's Chambers as a legal secretary and lawyer between 2004 and 2008.

She then moved to the private sector as Head of Department of the Ethics, Compliance and Governance at VODACOM Group PTY.