Tanzania: Analysts Welcome Cabinet Restructure

Angellah Kairuki, the first woman in the country’s history to lead the mining docket.

POLITICAL and economic analysts yesterday welcomed the Cabinet reshuffle by President John Magufuli, describing it as a deliberate strategy to enhance government efficiency.

Interviewed shortly after the restructure, a University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) Lecturer, Dr Bashiru Ally said two years in office were enough for the president to know the needs and gaps in public service delivery.

He supported the changes, saying they are meant to improve efficiency in implementation of the ruling party's election manifesto. "There are ministries, which were adversely affected by resignations due to a number of reports and I'm happy that he (president) considered the recommendations by the probe teams," charged Dr Ally.

Splitting the Ministry of Energy and Minerals into two ministries, the don argued, is a good idea, with prospects of ending the management woes over the two sensitive sectors under one docket.

"The appointees to the new ministries will now have time to concentrate on their respective sectors," said Dr Ally, adding that because the government has declared its industrial economy focus, it's inevitable for the agriculture ministry to stand alone to enable the minister to focus on setting base to meet industrial needs.

"For thriving industries, you need raw materials, agricultural inputs and extension services for the sector to flourish and meet the needs of the industrial sector ... all these need close monitoring under one umbrella," he charged.

UDSM Economic Lecturer, Prof Haji Semboja, termed the rearrangement as not a mere reshuffle but, "movement for change and reforms." He said it has been his long aspiration to have the mining sector put under a single entity, considering its sensitivity and contribution to the country's economic development.

"With the new mining law in place, its translation and implementation will somewhat be difficult if the ministry continued with multiple roles ... the mining sector should stand alone," said Prof Semboja.

He said the Natural Wealth and Contracts (Review and Renegotiation of Unconscionable terms) Act, 2017 and the Natural Wealth and Resources (Permanent Sovereignty) Act 2017, operations require the institutional framework, with total accountability.

Prof Semboja further argued that President Magufuli's target to transform the country is clear and 'he is serious on the matter.' The renowned economist encouraged the new ministry to implement the new law for the interests of all Tanzanians.

Among other things, he called for each mineral to have in place its own directorate to encourage effectiveness in the sector. Prof Semboja stressed on the appropriate qualifications for people taking up different roles in the ministry, citing education, experience, creativity and patriotism as the most critical.

"We should refrain from business as usual, let's help the president to create legacy during his tenure, through transparent and predictable system," noted the economist.

A UDSM political scientist, Prof Benson Bana said the reshuffle has given room for tight control, monitoring and good governance especially in the energy, mineral, agriculture, fisheries and livestock sectors.