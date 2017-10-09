8 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angolan Medical Association Holds 1st Meeting of Specialties

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Angolan Medical Association Saturday in Luanda held the first meeting of internal doctors of specialties with the new physicians trained abroad and in the country to discuss the medical internship issue in Angola.

The participants analysed the regulation of medical internship in Angola, the experiences on training of doctors in public hospitals and private clinics.

The event also discussed the quality of life and the level of satisfaction of physicians, the strategy of municipal health services and the challenges for improving the training of medical specialists.

On the sidelines of the event, the chairperson of Association, Jeremias Agostinho, said that the meeting also served to share experience between the professionals trained abroad and in the country.

The Association also exchanged experiences with international experts and teachers linked to the training of doctors and students of medicine, aimed at improving the service in the health institutions.

Jeremias Agostinho added that the association intends to launch a free medical check-up in country, with the first phase set to cover the provinces of Luanda and Huíla.

More than 430 medical specialists trained abroad and in the country and health professionals from several countries, such as Portugal, Brazil, Cuba and Spain, attended the meeting.

The Angolan Medical Association was founded in 2017, and aims to provide information between the class and medical interns.

Angola

Cuanza Sul - Relations Between Angola and Cuba Highlighted

The governor of the coastal Cuanza Sul province Eusebio de Brito Teixeira Saturday praised the relations between Angola… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.