Angolan Medical Association Holds 1st Meeting of Specialties

Luanda — The Angolan Medical Association Saturday in Luanda held the first meeting of internal doctors of specialties with the new physicians trained abroad and in the country to discuss the medical internship issue in Angola.

The participants analysed the regulation of medical internship in Angola, the experiences on training of doctors in public hospitals and private clinics.

The event also discussed the quality of life and the level of satisfaction of physicians, the strategy of municipal health services and the challenges for improving the training of medical specialists.

On the sidelines of the event, the chairperson of Association, Jeremias Agostinho, said that the meeting also served to share experience between the professionals trained abroad and in the country.

The Association also exchanged experiences with international experts and teachers linked to the training of doctors and students of medicine, aimed at improving the service in the health institutions.

Jeremias Agostinho added that the association intends to launch a free medical check-up in country, with the first phase set to cover the provinces of Luanda and Huíla.

More than 430 medical specialists trained abroad and in the country and health professionals from several countries, such as Portugal, Brazil, Cuba and Spain, attended the meeting.

The Angolan Medical Association was founded in 2017, and aims to provide information between the class and medical interns.