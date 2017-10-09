Kenya: Homa Bay Woman Rep Wanga to Be Grilled Over Hate Speech

Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga is on Tuesday next week expected to face interrogators over hate remarks.

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission was to interrogate Ms Wanga on October 6 but officials pushed it to October 10.

"Pursuant to the complaint made against you, the Commission is investigating utterances alleged made by you... Take notice that you are hereby required to appear before the NCIC on October 6 at 10 am so as to assist the commission with the ongoing investigations. Failure to appear is an offence," said a letter signed by the NCIC CEO Hassan Mohamed.

Ms Wanga's utterances, that some people termed derogatory, were allegedly made in one of opposition's political campaigns ahead of the October 26 repeat presidential election.

The Woman Rep is alleged to have made utterances linking President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto to the spread of cholera while making a speech on September 25.