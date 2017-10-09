7 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Homa Bay Woman Rep Wanga to Be Grilled Over Hate Speech

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Fred Mukinda

Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga is on Tuesday next week expected to face interrogators over hate remarks.

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission was to interrogate Ms Wanga on October 6 but officials pushed it to October 10.

"Pursuant to the complaint made against you, the Commission is investigating utterances alleged made by you... Take notice that you are hereby required to appear before the NCIC on October 6 at 10 am so as to assist the commission with the ongoing investigations. Failure to appear is an offence," said a letter signed by the NCIC CEO Hassan Mohamed.

Ms Wanga's utterances, that some people termed derogatory, were allegedly made in one of opposition's political campaigns ahead of the October 26 repeat presidential election.

The Woman Rep is alleged to have made utterances linking President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto to the spread of cholera while making a speech on September 25.

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.