9 October 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Karonga Stadium Opens With Violence During Fisd Cup Game

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tiwonge Kumwenda

Newly-built Karonga Stadium had to host the first match on Saturday which ended in violence when Karonga United and Luwinga United clashed in Fisd Challenge Cup with officials blaming the host (Karonga United) for the fights.

Karonga United, popularly known as 'Ingwina' scored the first goal from Walusungu Mfune before Ned Mhango of Luwinga Uniti equalised in the second half time.

After 90 minutes when the teams could not brral the deadlock, Referee Sibale from Chitipa district called for penalties.

However, Luwinga United players refused to play the penalties after some of them claimed to have been beaten by the Ingwina's supporters.

The decision to refuse taking on penalties worsened the situation to the extent that some Luwinga United players were sent to the hospital by the police after being attacked.

Senior officials of the Karonga United FC however tried to protect their opponents after seeing the anger of their supporters by taking them to the district police station.

Speaking to Nyasa Times, Luwinga United team manager Joshua Tembo acused Karonga United of putting the game into disrepute.

"Karonga United supporters did that to frustrate our players. Four of our players have been rushed to the hospital by the police," said Tembo.

However, Karonga United team manager Abraham Mwakhwawa distanced his team from the allegation , saying they did nothing wrong.

FISD official, Dickson Chivwati Gondwe expressed disappointment with the development after the game.

Although construction work is yet to be completed, a stakeholders' meeting attended by Karonga District Assembly, Local Development Fund (LDF), the contractor, the consultant and stadium committee last Wednesday went on to authorise the match to take place at the facility.

Karonga District Council director of planning and development David Gondwe said the facility is capable of hosting matches.

He said: "The current status of the facility is that most of the construction has been completed. What is remaining is the drainage system."

Gondwe said they resolved to start hosting matches starting twith the Fisd Cup game involving Karonga United and Luwinga.

Malawi

Mutharika Asked to Act On Bloodsuckers 'Myth'

The taxpayer-funded Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has asked President Peter Mutharika to come out strongly and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.