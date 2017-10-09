The police put the squeeze on criminals in Nyanga and Phillipi-East this past weekend, with a slew of arrests.

Eleven people were gunned down in separate shootings in the Marikana informal settlement in Phillippi-East last Saturday, taking the death toll to 18 in the Phillippi-East and Nyanga area over just 10 days. Nyanga is regarded as South Africa's murder capital.

This saw the residents of these suburbs piling on the pressure on the authorities.

The police responded with a massive raid over the weekend.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula on Sunday congratulated Western Cape Commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula and his team "in squeezing the space for criminals" and restoring calm in the area.

"During the operations, a 30-year-old suspect was arrested after being pointed out for a murder that occurred two weeks ago in the area," reads a statement from Mbalula's spokesperson, Vuyo Mhaga.

This wasn't the only arrest, police officers also nabbed the following suspects:

- 59 for drug-related offences;

- 10 for carjacking;

- 177 for rape; and

- 11 for common assault and assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm.

"These types of operations must be the norm until there is a sense of security and comfort for our people as envisaged by the Freedom Charter," said Mbalula of the weekend's operation.

"Our people will never live in fear of criminals, police must show all criminals that South Africa is not a failed state. The democratic government remains in charge as per the will of the people."

Source: News24