Lesotho: Katse Dam Hosts Extreme Sports

LOVERS of extreme sports are set for an adrenalin-packed weekend of running, cycling, aerobics marathon, water sports when the Katse Dam High Altitude Boot Camp kicks off tomorrow at Katse Dam in Bokong.

The three-day event ends on Sunday.

The event will also include fire-walking and culinary competitions. The cookout competition will be facilitated by renowned Chef Donald Moletsane while Jazz musician Selimo Thabane will perform on Saturday night.

Participants have the option of camping on Friday and Saturday nights or just showing up for the activities. They are expected to bring training clothes, camping gear, toiletries, a mug and plate as well as warm clothing as the weather may get cold.

The event is organised by Leseli Group of Companies (which comprise of Leseli Media, Leseli Tours, Leseli Events, Leseli Productions and Leseli Farming) in partnership with Ministry of Gender, the Lesotho Sports and Recreation Commission, the Aerobics Association as well as Lesotho Durham Link.

Leseli Group of Companies Director, Rethabile Stephen Morake, this week told the Weekender that the event was in celebration of the country's independence while also promoting tourism.

"Last year we organised an event where participants drove across the country in 4×4 vehicles but this year we decided to focus on sports and good health," Morake said.

"We chose Bokong because we want to spotlight Katse Dam because it is important for Basotho to travel and know their country.

"We also feel the need to encourage people to participate in sports to promote good health. We have best altitude and terrain which is greatest advantage for sports and training," he said.

"The South African national rowing team practices at Katse Dam and they did well at the last Olympic Games because we have altitude advantage and plenty of great water which Basotho fail to take advantage of.

"We will also have an aerobics marathon at the Katse Dam wall to showcase our beautiful dam and country. Corporates and individuals are welcome to participate. Locals can participate free of charge," he said, adding, some cabinet ministers, principal secretaries and other government officials had promised to participate.

He said the event would also contribute to tourism earnings and bring positive changes to the lives of people in the highlands.