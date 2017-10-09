7 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Iraqi Charge d' Affaires Congratulates Sudan On Revocation of U.S. Sanctions

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Iraqi Charge d' Affirmed. Mohammed Samer has congratulated Sudan government and people on lifting the US Economic sanctions imposed on Sudan.

The Iraqi diplomat told SUNA, Saturday, that the victory came after long patience and suffering of the Sudanese people, considering it as a victory for Sudan and Arab and Islamic countries.

He expressed pleasure over the Sudan diplomatic victory, affirming his country's solidarity with the people and government of Sudan to realize more political and economic openness.

Sudan

Swiss Aid Worker Abducted in Darfur

A Swiss aid worker has been abducted in Sudan's war-torn Darfur region. It comes as Sudan extended a unilateral… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.