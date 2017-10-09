Sudan: Iraqi Charge d' Affaires Congratulates Sudan On Revocation of U.S. Sanctions

Khartoum — The Iraqi Charge d' Affirmed. Mohammed Samer has congratulated Sudan government and people on lifting the US Economic sanctions imposed on Sudan.

The Iraqi diplomat told SUNA, Saturday, that the victory came after long patience and suffering of the Sudanese people, considering it as a victory for Sudan and Arab and Islamic countries.

He expressed pleasure over the Sudan diplomatic victory, affirming his country's solidarity with the people and government of Sudan to realize more political and economic openness.