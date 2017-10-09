Sudan: Minister of Tourism - Decision On Lifting U.S. Sanction Geared to Interest of Sudanese People

A Swiss aid worker has been abducted in Sudan's war-torn Darfur region. It comes as Sudan extended a unilateral… Read more »

The minister has congratulated the Sudanese people on the achievement realized by the Sudanese diplomacy headed by the President of the Republic, field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher, appreciating the sisterly countries and organizations that supported Sudan's efforts to revoke the sanctions.

Khartoum — Minister of Tourism, Mohammed Mustafa Abu-Zeid has disclosed that the decision taken by the US President, Donald Trump on the total lifting of the US sanctions imposed on Sudan is geared to the interest of the Sudanese people.

