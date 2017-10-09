6 October 2017

Iwacu (Bujumbura)

Burundi: Gakara Mining Project Lacks Transparency, Say Activists

By Bella Lucia Nininahazwe

Rainbow Rare Earths has recently launched a mining project in Gakara commune in Bujumbura province. Different activists say there is opacity all around this mining project but Rainbow Burundi Mining (RBM) refutes the accusations.

In a press conference held this 6 October 2017, Gilbert Midende, RBM Director, says nothing is hidden in the contract with Burundi government about Gakara Mining Project.

Midende says the contract is available and public to whoever needs to see it. "According to the International Convention in its 88 article, it has to be published on the company w

