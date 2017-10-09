9 October 2017

Uganda: Museveni Tells Ugandans to Devote More Time to Work Instead of Prayers

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has urged the people to spend more time working, not praying.

The president said the people's fundamental mission on earth was to work and invent ideas and solutions that would help them have dominion over all creatures.

He expressed the sentiments during Uganda's 19th National Prayer Breakfast at Hotel Africana in Kampala that was organised by the Parliament.

The Ugandan leader pointed out that man's fundamental mission, as stipulated by God in the book of Genesis in the Holy Bible, is dominion over nature.

He said he hates the helpless approach of people, spending days and nights "praying…praying and shouting as if God is deaf," while ignoring the fundamental role of dominion over nature.

For the last 500 years, President Museveni noted, Africans had absented themselves from the fundamental mission of dominion over other creatures.

In the last centuries, he went on, scientific discoveries had been made by Europeans, and although the Chinese were also absent when other nations were inventing, they have been active in copying what others invented, something that Africans were not doing.

Quoting from the book of Matthew 7:15; President Museveni advised people in the gathering to be aware of false prophets who come “...in sheep clothing but inwardly they are ravenous wolves".

In Uganda, prayer events were commonly organised by various preachers and churches. Those who turn up were often told that during such events, they would overcome joblessness, poverty, and other misfortunes.

President Museveni said he borrowed the idea of Prayer Breakfast from Mr Rudoff Daker of Germany and Dag Kook in the US.

"They are the ones who told me about prayer break, they invited me to Washington for a prayer breakfast. That is how we started it here," he said.

