7 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nasa to Increase Anti-IEBC Demos

Tagged:

Related Topics

The National Super Alliance (Nasa) plans to increase its protests against the electoral commission at Anniversary Towers next week.

The opposition said it will hold the protests at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission headquarters on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

In a letter to Nairobi County Police Commander Japhet Koome, Nasa chief Executive Norman Magaya stated that they will hold peaceful demonstration to push for resignation of IEBC officials accused of bungling the August 8 elections.

"This demonstration will also serve to demand the withdrawal of the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2017 being fronted by Jubilee Party," the letter stated.

Mr Magaya asked police to provide security for leaders and supporters, who will participate in the demonstrations.

Anti-IEBC protests have recently turned violent with one man being shot and a supermarket being looted on Friday.

The man, a boda boda rider was shot in Homa Bay County.

In Kisumu, a group broke into Tumaini Supermarket and made away with unspecified number of goods.

In Nairobi, protesters were dispersed as they attempted to make their ways to Anniversary Towers.

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.