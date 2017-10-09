Kenya: Nasa to Increase Anti-IEBC Demos

The National Super Alliance (Nasa) plans to increase its protests against the electoral commission at Anniversary Towers next week.

The opposition said it will hold the protests at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission headquarters on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

In a letter to Nairobi County Police Commander Japhet Koome, Nasa chief Executive Norman Magaya stated that they will hold peaceful demonstration to push for resignation of IEBC officials accused of bungling the August 8 elections.

"This demonstration will also serve to demand the withdrawal of the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2017 being fronted by Jubilee Party," the letter stated.

Mr Magaya asked police to provide security for leaders and supporters, who will participate in the demonstrations.

Anti-IEBC protests have recently turned violent with one man being shot and a supermarket being looted on Friday.

The man, a boda boda rider was shot in Homa Bay County.

In Kisumu, a group broke into Tumaini Supermarket and made away with unspecified number of goods.

In Nairobi, protesters were dispersed as they attempted to make their ways to Anniversary Towers.