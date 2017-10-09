Kenya: Matiangi Says New Lowered Fee Structure Out By December

Nairobi — The Ministry of Education says it will publish the lowered school fees to be used in public boarding schools before schools close in November.

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi said the Ministry is working to ensure that the country attains free and compulsory education from primary to secondary level.

"No parent will pay tuition fees for students in day secondary schools," he stated.

In a move to implement its pre- election pledge of offering Free Day Secondary Education (FDSE), the Jubilee Administration plans to allocate every student Sh22,844 in the new school term which will begin in January.

The move will see the total elimination of the tuition fees in all public schools.

At the same time, the Education CS revealed plans to hire more than 10,000 teachers as part of its plan to ensure the successful roll out of the Free Day Secondary Education programme when the new academic calendar in January.

Matiangi told a Parliamentary Committee scrutinizing the Sh52 billion Supplementary Budget, that they will be working with the Teachers Salary Commission (TSC) to actualize it because the National Treasury failed to allocate funds to the Ministry to facilitate the recruitment.

He explained that the Sh23.5 billion that has been allocated to his Ministry will be used to buy materials like exercise books, pens, and management of internal exams.