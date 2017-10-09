7 October 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Matiangi Says New Lowered Fee Structure Out By December

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — The Ministry of Education says it will publish the lowered school fees to be used in public boarding schools before schools close in November.

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi said the Ministry is working to ensure that the country attains free and compulsory education from primary to secondary level.

"No parent will pay tuition fees for students in day secondary schools," he stated.

In a move to implement its pre- election pledge of offering Free Day Secondary Education (FDSE), the Jubilee Administration plans to allocate every student Sh22,844 in the new school term which will begin in January.

The move will see the total elimination of the tuition fees in all public schools.

At the same time, the Education CS revealed plans to hire more than 10,000 teachers as part of its plan to ensure the successful roll out of the Free Day Secondary Education programme when the new academic calendar in January.

Matiangi told a Parliamentary Committee scrutinizing the Sh52 billion Supplementary Budget, that they will be working with the Teachers Salary Commission (TSC) to actualize it because the National Treasury failed to allocate funds to the Ministry to facilitate the recruitment.

He explained that the Sh23.5 billion that has been allocated to his Ministry will be used to buy materials like exercise books, pens, and management of internal exams.

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.