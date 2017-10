A 10-year-old boy has died after being run over by a tip truck in KwaNobuhle, Eastern Cape, police said on Sunday.

"It is alleged that a tip truck was doing earthworks at First Avenue, KwaNobuhle, when a [boy] held onto a truck, but lost his grip and it ran over him," Sergeant Majola Nkohli said in a statement.

The boy was declared dead at the scene.

A case of culpable homicide has been opened.

