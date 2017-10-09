Kenya: Opposition Protests on IEBC Reforms Resume Monday

Nairobi — Street protests by the Opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) resume Monday in Nairobi and other major towns across the country to push for changes at the electoral commission ahead of the October 26 fresh presidential election.

Security has been beefed up as anti-riot police were placed on standby at various strategic locations to contain any chaos.

Police said they had been notified by NASA of the planned protests but were yet to receive notification from the Nairobi Business Community, which counters the NASA demonstrations.

NASA is pushing for changes at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission ahead of the fresh poll.

Nairobi Woman representative Esther Passaris led tens of supporters in demos on Friday, and unlike in the past week, she was able to address journalists outside the IEBC headquarters, where she echoed NASA principal Raila Odinga's demands for reforms and removal of several senior officials led by the electoral body's CEO Ezra Chiloba.

Other than Passaris, there was no other elected NASA leader who addressed or accompanied the supporters to University Way, where the IEBC headquarters is located.