Angola: Cuanza Sul - Relations Between Angola and Cuba Highlighted

Sumbe — The governor of the coastal Cuanza Sul province Eusebio de Brito Teixeira Saturday praised the relations between Angola and Cuba in the fields of education, health and military, during the national liberation struggle and armed conflict.

This was during a farewell ceremony of the Cuban ambassador to Angola, Gizela Radiela.

The governor said that there is no borders between the two peoples, taking into account the relations of friendship and cooperation between the nations in various sectors.

Brito Teixeira highlighted the role the America country played in the province of Cuanza Sul during the Battle of Ebo, which claimed the lives of many fighters on both sides in 1984.

Addressing a ceremony, the Cuban ambassador, Gizela Radiela, said that she was leaving Angola with sense of accomplished duty.

She added that Angola is a brother country of Cuba.

The Cuban diplomat also praised the country's commitment to recovery and reconstruction of its main infrastructures, mainly in the fields of Health and Education, sectors they support for many years.

The province of Cuanza Sul is a historical milestone for the Cuban people that is why it was appropriate to host the farewell ceremony, she said.

The ceremony was attended by Army generals, government members, Cuban community resident in the province and civil society

More than 150 Cubans, distributed in the sectors of health, education and civil construction, are residing in Cuanza Sul province.