9 October 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Case to Bar Chebukati, Chiloba From Oct 26 Poll Dismissed

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Racheal Mburu

Nairobi — The High Court has dismissed a petition by three voters who were seeking to restrain Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati, his Commissioners and Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba from overseeing the fresh presidential election slated for October 26.

Justice John Mativo threw out the suit after holding that it had no legal basis.

The petitioners were seeking the order on grounds that the integrity of Chebukati and his team is in question following nullification by the Supreme Court of President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election.

Brian Asin, Ben Wanasakaami, and Kevin Alwang'a had urged the court to bar the IEBC officials from holding the fresh election as directed by the Supreme Court.

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.