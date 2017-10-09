Nairobi — The High Court has dismissed a petition by three voters who were seeking to restrain Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati, his Commissioners and Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba from overseeing the fresh presidential election slated for October 26.

Justice John Mativo threw out the suit after holding that it had no legal basis.

The petitioners were seeking the order on grounds that the integrity of Chebukati and his team is in question following nullification by the Supreme Court of President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election.

Brian Asin, Ben Wanasakaami, and Kevin Alwang'a had urged the court to bar the IEBC officials from holding the fresh election as directed by the Supreme Court.