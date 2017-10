Camacupa — A diesel fuel train belonging to Benguela Railways Company derailed Saturday in the municipality of Camacupa, central Bié province, 82km east of Cuito city, spilling part of the product and three people injured.

The train bound for Luena, eastern Moxico province, was carrying 14 gas and diesel tanks.

More than 200,000 liters of the said oil byproducts was lost, according to sources linked to the State-run Oil Firm "Sonangol" in Bié.