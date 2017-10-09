South Africa: Three Shot Dead, Three Critical After Vehicle Ambushed in KZN

Three people were shot dead and three are in a critical condition after they were attacked on the side of the road in Folweni, south of Durban, on Sunday, police said on Monday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said the six people were travelling along the M35 highway at about 17:30 on Sunday afternoon when an unknown vehicle jammed their Ford van.

"An unknown number of suspects alighted and opened fire, fatally wounding the mentioned three deceased and seriously wounding three."

The three wounded passengers were rushed to hospital where they are all reported to be in a critical condition.

"The motive for the killing is unknown. Three counts of murder and attempted murder were opened at Folweni police station for investigation," Zwane said.

Captain Nqobile Gwala said police do not believe this is linked to the shooting of five family members in Mariannhill on Thursday.

Four people were arrested on Sunday morning in connection with that incident.

Source: News24