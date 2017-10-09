South Africa: Phangiso Keeps Dolphins in Check

Three wickets from Aaron Phangiso ensured the Highveld Lions enjoyed a strong third day of their Sunfoil Series clash against the Dolphins at the City Oval in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday.

The hosts reached stumps on 185 for six with the Proteas spinner taking three for 59, although time was against the visitors in their quest to press for a result.

After 78 overs were bowled on day one and a mere 26 on day two, 74.1 were possible on the penultimate day due to rain and bad light.

The Lions opted to declare on their overnight 277 for seven - leaving Wiaan Mulder unbeaten on 70 - and then began their work with the ball.

Morne van Wyk (17) and Senuran Muthusamy (35) put on 47 for the first wicket, before falling in quick succession to Bjorn Fortuin (2/44) and Craig Alexander (1/31) respectively.

Top-scorer Vaughn van Jaarsveld, who made 52 (57 balls, 7 fours, 1 six), added 58 with Sibonelo Makhanya (20) for the third-wicket to get the Dolphins back on track.

However, both fell to Phangiso with the slow left-armer also getting rid of debutant Dane Vilas (4).

It left Khaya Zondo with the job of producing a rescue act and the captain reached an unbeaten 38 by the close, with his side trailing by 92 runs.

Source: Sport24