Ethiopia: Brighter Futures for Prospective Lawyers

DLA Piper, a global law firm that legally represented the government of Ethiopia and the late Prime Minister Meles Zenawi in avoiding sanctions, granted its first-ever scholarships to six Ethiopians.

The beneficiaries are law students from Mekelle, Gonder and Addis Abeba universities and they are among the 18 law students from Afghanistan, Senegal, Uganda, and Zambia who were granted scholarships through the firm's global scholarship programme.

The United Kingdom-based law firm, helped the government and Meles avoid sanctions by the US Congress which alleged that the former had committed transgression of human rights in the aftermath of the 2005 elections.

"We believe that the rule of law is fundamental and the training will focus on this," stated Clementine Jhonson, senior manager of Global Scholarship Program at DLA Piper, told Fortune via email.

Bassan Hagos, Rahel Ayana and Semhal Gebrekirstos from Mekelle University, Robera Hamda from Addis Abeba University (AAU), and Tewachew Alem and Yosef Workelule from the University of Gonder are beneficiaries of the programme.

During the two-year training, practical legal courses in the students' areas of specialisation will be offered along with apprenticeship at any of its 40 offices across the globe, of which 19 are in Africa.

DLA Piper has built an alliance with independent law firms in each of the 40 countries including Mihrteab Leul, and Associates (MLA) in Ethiopia. In addition to business companies, it also advises public sectors and governments including, Saudi Arabia and Palestine as well as the international broadcast Media, Al-Jazeera.

The firm grants scholarships to both undergraduate and postgraduate law students but the formers have to be in the final year to earn it.

As this year's beneficiaries are final year undergraduate students, they will start pursuing the scholarship study virtually and in line with their current studies. The firm will send them textbooks and provide them e-learning programmes during the first year of their study.

The students will pursue the training in Ethiopia and will get placement in one of the firm's offices.

For the first year of their study, besides a tutor, the beneficiaries will also be provided with financial support to cover expenses for textbooks, Internet subscriptions and business attire. The firm will also settle their cost-sharing fees at their current Universities.

Each student will have his/her mentor during the study; the mentor will be a lawyer from DLA Piper.

During the application process, the firm screened the candidates for four months. The candidates were interviewed via phone twice by four recruiters from local universities, DLA Piper's Business team and Global Scholarships Advisory Board.

"Academic performance and leadership capacity were our primary selection criteria," Jhonson told Fortune.

DLA's Ethiopian associate legal firm, MLA will provide support to the students and work with the company to identify development and networking activities and offer local mentoring and support for them.

The programme aims to cater courses that contribute to the rule of law within least-developed countries without causing a brain drain of skilled students, according to Roger Meltzer, DLA Piper Global Co-Chairman.

Semhal Gebrekirstos, a fifth-year student at Mekelle University School of Law & Governance, believes that the opportunity approached her at the right time.

"It will help us determine our next step as we are in the final year of completing our academics," she told Fortune.