Kenya: Two Wanted Over Plan to Bring Guns to Nairobi Demos

Nairobi — Police are looking for two suspects suspected to hold illegal fire arms that will allegedly be used during the NASA demonstrations in Nairobi that continue Monday.

They have identified the suspects as Erick Owino and Francis Oduor and are appealing to the public to help in identifying and tracking them.

More street protests are expected Monday in Nairobi and other major towns across the country to push for changes at the electoral body ahead of the planned repeat presidential polls.

Security has been beefed up even as anti-riot police have been put on standby at various sites to contain any rowdy behavior.

Police say they have been notified by the NASA team of plans to demonstrate but are yet to receive a notification from the Nairobi Business Community.