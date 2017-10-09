9 October 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Two Wanted Over Plan to Bring Guns to Nairobi Demos

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Police are looking for two suspects suspected to hold illegal fire arms that will allegedly be used during the NASA demonstrations in Nairobi that continue Monday.

They have identified the suspects as Erick Owino and Francis Oduor and are appealing to the public to help in identifying and tracking them.

More street protests are expected Monday in Nairobi and other major towns across the country to push for changes at the electoral body ahead of the planned repeat presidential polls.

Security has been beefed up even as anti-riot police have been put on standby at various sites to contain any rowdy behavior.

Police say they have been notified by the NASA team of plans to demonstrate but are yet to receive a notification from the Nairobi Business Community.

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.