Ethiopia: Smoke Up

Which one should come first, development or health? The Ethiopian government has still not made up its mind, while a glass factory huffs and puffs harmful smoke into the environment dangerously close to the project housing in the Jemo condominium site. This is a small component of what is currently warming up the planet. With increasing population, accruing greenhouse gases and decreasing forests and ocean plants, oxygen is becoming a rare commodity. Consequently, global warming has been blamed for the unpredictable weather patterns that are

