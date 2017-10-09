8 October 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Private Vehicle Examiner Nabbed for Fraud

Tagged:

Related Topics

A motor vehicle examiner from a private roadworthiness centre is to appear in the Roodepoort magistrate court in Gauteng on Monday on charges of fraud.

The 57-year-old was arrested on Friday on allegations that he had issued a roadworthy certificate to an un-roadworthy vehicle that he never subjected to the required examination, the Road Traffic Management Corporation said on Sunday.

The cooperation said members of the Road Traffic Management Corporation's corruption-fighting unit, the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit (NTACU), initiated an investigation after receiving information from the Free State Traffic Department that an impounded vehicle had obtained a roadworthiness while standing at their pound.

"The vehicle was impounded in Reddersburg, Free State this morning after traffic officers found multi faults with it."

Members of NTACU, together with the South Police Service Gauteng special task team and the Gauteng Traffic Police compliance unit raided the private station and arrested the man who had signed the roadworthy certificate.

RTMC says un-roadworthy vehicles are a major challenge on South African roads and contribute immensely to road crashes and fatalities.

South Africa

'Blessers' and Their Lovers Are Soft Targets for Hijackers - Police

Pretoria's blessers be warned: hijackers view you as soft targets. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.