South Africa: Private Vehicle Examiner Nabbed for Fraud

A motor vehicle examiner from a private roadworthiness centre is to appear in the Roodepoort magistrate court in Gauteng on Monday on charges of fraud.

The 57-year-old was arrested on Friday on allegations that he had issued a roadworthy certificate to an un-roadworthy vehicle that he never subjected to the required examination, the Road Traffic Management Corporation said on Sunday.

The cooperation said members of the Road Traffic Management Corporation's corruption-fighting unit, the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit (NTACU), initiated an investigation after receiving information from the Free State Traffic Department that an impounded vehicle had obtained a roadworthiness while standing at their pound.

"The vehicle was impounded in Reddersburg, Free State this morning after traffic officers found multi faults with it."

Members of NTACU, together with the South Police Service Gauteng special task team and the Gauteng Traffic Police compliance unit raided the private station and arrested the man who had signed the roadworthy certificate.

RTMC says un-roadworthy vehicles are a major challenge on South African roads and contribute immensely to road crashes and fatalities.