Nigeria: 17th Governor's Cup Lagos Tennis Serves Off in Lagos Today

Following the successful completion of the qualifying round matches over the weekend, the main draw of the 2017 edition of the Governor's Cup Lagos Tennis Championship gets underway from today at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan, Lagos.

The first leg (Futures 4) promises to be real battles for Nigerian players as more of the local players battled their ways from the qualifying series to the main draw.

They are joining Clifford Enosoregbe (1168) who is the highest ranked Nigerian player in the tournament this year.

Nigeria's Henry Atseye qualified for the main draw of the Governor's Cup after edging out fellow Nigerian, Christian Paul, in two straight sets of 6-1, 6-0, to move into the thick of action.

Other Nigerians in the main draws include; Oyinlomo Quadri, Christopher Bulus and Adetayo Adetunji.

Turkish Cem Ilkel is the top seed in the men's singles followed by Egyptian Karim-Mohamed Maamoun as the number 2 seed.

Former champion, Conny Perrin of Switzerland is the top seed in the women's singles.

Meanwhile, organisers of the tennis fiesta have reiterated that tickets for the Governor's Cup are available on the platforms of Ariya Tickets and Naija Tickets Shop.

The tickets which come in different categories, have Category 1 (regular ticket) going for N1,500 each while the VIP Category goes for N5,000 each. The tickets that can also be purchased at the venue last for the two-week duration of the tournament.