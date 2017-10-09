9 October 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Woman Reports Rape After 20 Years

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Fungai Lupande

A Harare court last Friday released a 56-year old man accused of raping his daughter 23 years ago, when she was only 10-years-old, because the offence was not reported within the stipulated time frame. The man appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Josephine Sande facing five counts of rape. Ms Sande ordered his immediate release, citing that State had lost its right to prosecute the man.

Mr Oliver Marwa, who represented the accused, challenged his client's continued placement on remand by referring to Section 23 of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act, which says: "The right of prosecution for any offence other than murder, whether at the public instance or at the instance of a private party, shall, unless some other period is expressly provided by law, be barred by the lapse of twenty years from the time when the offence was committed."

Mr Marwa argued that the State loses its right to prosecute an accused 20 years after an offence is allegedly committed. Although the prosecutor, Ms Tatenda Murindagomo, told the court that the complainant was very young in 1993 when she was allegedly raped and could not report the matter because the perpetrator was her father, Ms Sande was not swayed.

The complainant is now 34 years-old, got married and has four children. Allegations are that the man, who hails from Hurungwe, divorced the complainant's mother in 1992. The complainant went with her mother, but returned to stay with her father and brother the following year. It was alleged that one day the accused asked his daughter to sweep his bedroom.

He allegedly put her on his bed and raped her. After the sexual assault, he threatened his daughter into silence. She was not allowed to play with other children. It was alleged that the accused had sexual intercourse with his daughter whenever he wished. She later opened up to her aunt who took her to her rural home. The aunt is now late, but she never told anyone about the offence. The complainant told her grandmother about the sexual assault but she advised her not to tell anyone. The matter came to light recently when the woman reported the matter to police.

Zimbabwe

Youth League Questions Barclays Deal

The Zanu-PF Youth League continues to question the acquisition of Barclays Zimbabwe by a foreign firm, saying this is… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.