South Africa: Cope Welcomes Court Decision to Uphold Limpopo Chairperson's Suspension

Suspended Cope chairperson in Limpopo Patrick Sikhutshi failed in his urgent court bid on Sunday to waive his suspension and stop a meeting where the Cope leadership would report back to provincial structure.

Cope spokesperson Glacier Nkhwashu in a statement welcomed the Polokwane High Court's decision, which was handed down on Sunday afternoon.

"It has always been our contention that the application was frivolous, malicious, vexatious and a waste of the court's time and money.

"The decision by the Congress National Committee to suspend the provincial chairperson, institute further investigations into financial impropriety and disciplinary processes is already common course and is in the process of implementation," said Nkhwashu.

"We expect him to simply subject himself to the code of conduct of the party and to stop useless delaying tactics."

The party on Saturday announced that Sikhutsi is suspended following an investigation into the misappropriation of party funds.

He told News24 that he did nothing of the sort and that the party's leadership is trying to get rid of him because of his critical stance towards them.

Sikhutshi brought a motion of no confidence against the congress executive committee (CEC) at a national committee meeting in February.

At the time, Cope deputy head MP Willie Madisha said all structures calling for heads were disrupting the party and could be suspended.

However, on Saturday, Cope's national chairperson Pakes Dikgetsi denied that Sikhutshi's suspension had anything to do with his motion of no confidence.

Nkhwashu said on Sunday, "Cope will not tolerate unethical conduct within its ranks and will deal firmly with those who violate its values and principles.

"We want leaders who are honest and selfless to service our members and the people of the country. The nation bears daily testimony to how unethical and dishonest leadership can destroy a country and its economy," he said.

