8 October 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Local Decathletes to Face-Off in Kigali Duathlon Challenge

By Jejje Muhinde

Rwanda Triathlon Federation (RTF) will organize the Kigali Duathlon Challenge on Sunday at Amahoro National Stadium.

The Challenge will set off from Amahoro National Stadium at 12pm, go through Airtel-Rwanda Biomedical Center (RBC), Kimoronko- Kigali Education Institute, Controle Technique and finish at Amahoro Stadium.

According to RTF vice president Ida-Alexandra Humuza, the Kigali Duathlon Challenge is a continuation of the National Championships which was launched this year.

"For the Sunday event, we expect over 20 decathletes from different clubs to take part compete on top of a good number of individual competitors," she told Sunday Sport.

The first Challenge as held in June in Karongi district and was won by Karongi Zenith Club, and the same team dominated the second event staged in September in Rwamagana.

After the Kigali Challenge, the next event will be head to Nyamata in November before the National Championships concludes with the final competition of the season in Rubavu, in December.

Triathlon and Duathlon are two very different events although both are run under the umbrella of multisport.

Triathlon, with its swim-bike-run format, requires skill and proficiency in three sports, while Duathlon, which takes a run-bike format.

