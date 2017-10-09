9 October 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Supreme Court to Give Directions on Chebukati's Verification Role

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Jeff Angote/The Nation
IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati, centre, Commissioner Roselyne Akombe and CEO Ezra Chiloba address journalists on June 14.
By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — The Supreme Court is on Monday expected to give directions in an application where Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati is seeking clarification on his role with regards to the verification of presidential election result declaration forms.

Chebukati wants the court to clarify what he ought to do with any discrepancies - in case they are noted - during verification of the results.

IEBC argued that the highest court in the land should seal the lacuna in its directions which it says is critical ahead of the fresh poll scheduled for October 26.

In an affidavit filed last week, Chebukati contends that while the Court of Appeal had in the Maina Kiai case ruled that what is announced at the polling station is final, the Supreme Court in its landmark ruling that invalidated the August 8 poll indicted him for not verifying the crucial documents.

His query is in response to the Supreme Court finding that he should have verified the results as captured on the polling station result forms despite the Court of Appeal upholding that the results, as announced by the Constituency Returning Officer, are final.

Chebukati brought this apparent contradiction to the attention of the Supreme Court so they can provide guidance ahead of the fresh presidential poll in 19 days time.

More on This

President, Opposition Leader Trade Words Over Chaos Claims

Presidential election candidates on Sunday clashed over what President Uhuru Kenyatta said was Mr Raila Odinga's earlier… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.