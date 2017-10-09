7 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: SWTUF Congratulates Sudanese People On Revocation of Us Sanction

The Chairman of the Sudan Workers Trade Unions Federation (SWTUF), Engineer, Yousef Abdul Karim has commended the great efforts of the Presidency led by the President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher and the Foreign Ministry led by Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour which led to the revocation of the US sanctions imposed on the country.

The SWFTU Chairman has pointed out that the economic embargo was not imposed only on Sudan, but also, on all those who deal with the country.

He said SWTUF will lead the production and productivity during the coming period, adding that the national dialogue, collections of firearms and the lifting of the US sanctions are important decisions in the life of the Sudanese people.

