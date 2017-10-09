7 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Water Supply Disrupted as Kisumu Protestors Destroy Pipe

By Justus Ochieng'

The Kisumu Water and Sewerage Company (Kiwasco) has shut down most of its supply lines to over destruction by protestors calling for electoral reforms.

A communication from the company on Friday said the water supply lines were shut to avoid wastage of water.

"Most of the estates will be affected due to lack of supply including Milimani, CBD, Tom Mboya, Migosi, Nyawita, Lolwe, Mamboleo among others," read the statement.

Protestors broke a water hydrant along Oginga Odinga Street in Kisumu town complaining of scorching sun.

"We cannot remain patient anymore yet we are suffering from the sunshine. That is why we have been forced to open the water line and take bath," said Mr Patrick Onyango who was half naked at the CBD where he enjoyed a bath from the sprinkling water.

The protestors had marched from Kondele to the Central Nyanza regional electoral commission offices to present their petition calling for the resignation of CEO Ezra Chiloba and other 10 officials.

