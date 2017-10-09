7 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Arab Parliament Welcomes Lifting of U.S. Sanctions Imposed On Sudan

Tagged:

More on This

Photo: Hannah McNeish/IRIN
Tea seller Achuil Deng now only sells a few cups a day oustide an abandoned Abyei school.

Khartoum — The Arab Parliament has welcomed the US decision of revoking of the US economic sanctions imposed on Sudan, calling on the US Administration for lifting Sudan's name from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism for the great efforts being exerted by Sudan to fight terrorism and realize peace and security in Arab Islamic World and Africa.

Statement issued, Saturday, by the Arab Parliament, said the Parliament Chairman, Mishal Bin Fah Al-Salami has welcomed the US decision on total revocation of US sanctions imposed on Sudan which was issued last, Friday.

Al-Salami has affirmed the Arab Parliament request for removing Sudan's name from the list of the countries sponsoring terrorism.

More on This

Chadian Ambassador Congratulates Sudan People and Government On Sanctions Revocation

The Chadian Ambassador to Khartoum, Saleh Hammed has affirmed that his country was convinced that the US will revoke its… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.