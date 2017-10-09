Sudan: Arab Parliament Welcomes Lifting of U.S. Sanctions Imposed On Sudan

Photo: Hannah McNeish/IRIN

Tea seller Achuil Deng now only sells a few cups a day oustide an abandoned Abyei school.

Khartoum — The Arab Parliament has welcomed the US decision of revoking of the US economic sanctions imposed on Sudan, calling on the US Administration for lifting Sudan's name from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism for the great efforts being exerted by Sudan to fight terrorism and realize peace and security in Arab Islamic World and Africa.

Statement issued, Saturday, by the Arab Parliament, said the Parliament Chairman, Mishal Bin Fah Al-Salami has welcomed the US decision on total revocation of US sanctions imposed on Sudan which was issued last, Friday.

Al-Salami has affirmed the Arab Parliament request for removing Sudan's name from the list of the countries sponsoring terrorism.