Sudan: Chadian Ambassador Congratulates Sudan People and Government On Sanctions Revocation

Khartoum — The Chadian Ambassador to Khartoum, Saleh Hammed has affirmed that his country was convinced that the US will revoke its economic sanctions imposed on the country as Sudan did much to satisfy its people and the international community.

He congratulated the Sudanese people and government over the deserved victory, adding that Sudan has suffered a lot concerning the false allegations of terrorism and human rights violations.

"We are very pleased with the decision to the extent that we were shocked when the sanctions were issued," he said.

The Ambassador has pointed out that Sudan and all the neighboring countries have greatly affected by the embargo.