Sudan: UN Congratulates Sudan On Revoking of the Us Sanctions

Khartoum — The UN on Saturday congratulated the Sudan on Friday's US decision to revoke the economic sanctions imposed on the Sudan since 1997.

In a press release it issued on Saturday the United Nations Country Team (UNCT) in Sudan said it congratulates the Sudan on the recent United States decision to revoke economic sanctions with respect to the country and its government under Executive Orders 13067 and 13412.

The release said the UN Country Team "recognizes all the collective efforts exerted by all parties, especially the Government of Sudan" who in the past nine months has demonstrated through concrete progress the country's interest in improving humanitarian access throughout the country.

The release said while recognizing these milestones, the United Nations and other multilateral development organizations continue to engage the Government of Sudan to enable further cooperation on humanitarian and development priorities to improve stability in the country and throughout the region.

It added that the United Nations Country Team will continue to promote international cooperation in the spirit of multilateralism to overcome any challenges facing Sudan while building on the strides that have been taken by all sides so far.

It is to be noted that the UN Country Team encompasses all the entities of the UN system that carry out development, emergency, recovery and transition activities in Sudan.