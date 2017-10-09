7 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: South Darfur Political Forces - National Dialogue and Firearms Collection Behind Lifting of Sanctions

Nyala — The political forces in South Darfur has attributed the issuance of the US decision lifting the economic sanctions imposed on Sudan to the National Dialogue and the firearms collection.

The Chairman of the National Justice Party in South Darfur, Ali Mohammed Jar Al-Nabi has lauded the efforts exerted by the Sudanese diplomacy and its major role in the Five Tracks, the matter that, led to the revocation of sanctions.

Meanwhile the Head of Al-Sudan Ana Party, Jibril Ahmed Musa has congratulated the Sudanese people on the decision, lauding the efforts being exerted by the Foreign Ministry in this connection.

