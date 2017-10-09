Sudan: Haroun Congratulates Sudanese People On Sanctions Revocation

Obeid — The Wali (governor) of North Kordofan State, Ahmed Haroun has congratulated the Sudanese people and the citizens of the state on the issuance of the US decision concerning lifting of the economic sanctions imposed on Sudan.

Haroun, addressing, Saturday, a meeting of the Businessmen Association and the Higher Council for Nafeer (collective work) has pointed out to the importance of the decision regarding the improvement of living condition, opening new horizons for the state's imports and increase of production.

He called for the necessity for participation in the state's development and reduction of poverty rates.