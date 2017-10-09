7 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Arab League Welcomes Revocation of U.S. Sanction Imposed On Sudan

Cairo — The Arab League has welcomed the American decision revoking the US economic sanctions imposed on Sudan.

The League has underlined in statement issued, Saturday, that the Official Spokesman for the Arab League Secretary General, Mahmud Afifi has welcomed the statement issued, Oct.6 by the US State Department concerning the lifting of the US Sanctions imposed on Sudan in 1997 and 2006.

The Arab League official said the US decision comes in the context of the recognition of the US Administration for the continuous positive measures taken by Sudan government to maintain stopping of hostile acts in all the disputes areas, improvement of delivery of humanitarian assistance, cooperation with the US to solve the regional disputes and fighting terrorism and supporting the regional stability.

