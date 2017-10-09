7 October 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Public University Staffs Want 2013-2017 CBA Implemented

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Wanjiru Macharia

Nakuru — The Kenya University Staff Union (KUSU) on Saturday asked the government to immediately release funds for the full implementation of the 2013-2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement.

KUSU Secretary General Charles Mukwaya accused the government and the respective university staff employers of reneging on the Agreement.

Addressing the press in Nakuru, Mukwaya who was accompanied by members of the KUSU Governing Council wondered why the government failed to honour a duly processed and mutually concluded and signed CBA.

He noted that the government only released Sh10 Billion for the 2013-2015 arrears.

He added that none of the union members had received actual salary of house allowance increment yet the agreement was for the full amount.

"We have been patient with the government for a very long time and it honourable for the State to fully implement the agreement as directed by the Labour Relations Court," said he said.

Mukwaya regretted that the government had been pushing the to take industrial actions which have been adversely affecting the university learning programme.

"The Union does not like to affect the school programme and that is why we are pleading with the State to release the capitation necessary for the full implementation of the CBA," he said.

He wondered how the government expected public universities to run yet it was phasing out the Module II Programmes which used to bring in the alternative revenue.

Without giving ultimatums, Mukwaya said the Union would result to go slows and strikes if the government does not act.

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.