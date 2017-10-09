Kenya: Public University Staffs Want 2013-2017 CBA Implemented

Nakuru — The Kenya University Staff Union (KUSU) on Saturday asked the government to immediately release funds for the full implementation of the 2013-2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement.

KUSU Secretary General Charles Mukwaya accused the government and the respective university staff employers of reneging on the Agreement.

Addressing the press in Nakuru, Mukwaya who was accompanied by members of the KUSU Governing Council wondered why the government failed to honour a duly processed and mutually concluded and signed CBA.

He noted that the government only released Sh10 Billion for the 2013-2015 arrears.

He added that none of the union members had received actual salary of house allowance increment yet the agreement was for the full amount.

"We have been patient with the government for a very long time and it honourable for the State to fully implement the agreement as directed by the Labour Relations Court," said he said.

Mukwaya regretted that the government had been pushing the to take industrial actions which have been adversely affecting the university learning programme.

"The Union does not like to affect the school programme and that is why we are pleading with the State to release the capitation necessary for the full implementation of the CBA," he said.

He wondered how the government expected public universities to run yet it was phasing out the Module II Programmes which used to bring in the alternative revenue.

Without giving ultimatums, Mukwaya said the Union would result to go slows and strikes if the government does not act.