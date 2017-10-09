7 October 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: AU Troops Targeted in IED Blast in Southern Somalia

Tagged:

Related Topics

A powerful bomb explosion has ripped through a military convoy carrying African Union forces near Wajid district, located in Somalia's southwestern Bakool region.

The blast which has resulted from a remote-controlled landmine planted on the roadside struck Ethiopian troops traveling in the convoy while moving on to the outskirts of Burdhuhulle village.

Local residents said the attack has inflicted heavy losses on the Ethiopian soldiers, but, the exact number of casualties has not been confirmed yet.

There were no immediate comments on the incident from Ethiopian military and Somalia army.

Al Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the attack, according to a statement posted on its affiliated online media outlets.

Somalia

Forces Shoot and Kill Iranian Sailor in Indian Ocean

Somali regional officials say the Iranian captain of a fishing boat was killed and another sailor was injured after… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.