Somalia: A New Team of AMISOM Police Officers Deploy in Somalia

A new team of 39 Individual Police Officers (IPOs), who recently deployed in Somalia, under the AU Mission, is undergoing an induction course to familiarize itself with the Mission's mandate and standard operating procedures.

IPOs from Kenya, Uganda, Zambia and Nigeria will be in Somalia for a year's tour of duty, where they will mentor their Somali counterparts on the best practices in policing.

"We have standard operating procedures in the Mission and each one of you will be given a copy. Go through it and make yourselves aware of what is required of you in terms of discipline, conduct and the way you interact with one another as well as the host Somalis," Brig. Gen. Anand Pillay, the AMISOM Police Commissioner advised the inductees, during the opening of the induction training today.

He apprised the IPOs on the progress made in enhancing policing standards in the country.

He said Somalia had adopted a new policing model for both the federal government and regional states, which he emphasized places a huge responsibility on the new team of officers to help implement.

"There is a federal policing model that has been decided for this country, so we will have to develop the policing institution both at the federal level as well as the federal member state level," Brig. Gen. Pillay remarked.

"It is a long road ahead and we have asked people to come here with specific skills, to ensure that we can progress in developing the capacity of the police".

He asked the officers to maintain a high level of discipline at all times and work diligently to contribute to Somalia's recovery.

"Our responsibility in Somalia is to build the capacity of the Somali police to a standard where they are able to police their communities and ensure their safety and security. It is a long road ahead," he said.

Senior AMISOM officials among them personnel the Police Chief of Staff, Rex Dundun; the Operations Coordinator, Daniel Ali Gwambal and the Acting Training Coordinator, Leon Ngulube attended the opening of the induction training.

The training will cover topics such as prevention of sexual and gender based violence, protection of children, humanitarian assistance, community based policing, and elements of culture and human rights.

The AMISOM Police Component is mandated to provide mentorship and operational support to the Somali Police Force (SPF) to help it build the necessary capacity to ably handle the security needs of the country and enable the force to discharge its functions according to internationally accepted standards.