7 October 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Federal Member States to Meet in Kismayo

The leaders of Somalia's Federal member states are due to meet in the southern port city of Kismayo, the interim capital of Jubbaland on Sunday.

The presidents of Puntland, Galmudug and HirShabelle, Abdiweli Mohamed Ali "Gaas", Ahmed Dualle Geelle Haaf, and Mohamed Abdi Waare are expected to arrive in Kismayo on Saturday.

The leader of Southwest state, Sharif Hassan Sheikh Aden has reached the city on Friday, and warmly welcomed by his Jubbaland counterpart, Ahmed Madobe and other high-ranking officials.

Jubbaland forces were reported to have beefed up the overall security of the city, ahead of the meeting, which will bring together the leaders of Somali regional administrations and foreign diplomats.

The conference aims to solve the difference between Somalia's central government and Federal member states over the Gulf diplomatic crises.

