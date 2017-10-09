Somalia: India and EU to Enhance Maritime Security Off Somalia Coast

India and the EU reaffirmed their commitment to enhance maritime security cooperation in the Indian Ocean and beyond.

Both sides noted the recent joint man oeuvres (PASSEX) between the EU Naval Force and the Indian Navy off the coast of Somalia, as a successful example of naval cooperation.

The EU looks forward to India's possible participation in escorting World Food Program vessels in the near future.

They also underlined the importance of freedom of navigation, overflight and peaceful resolution of disputes, in accordance with the universally recognised principles of International Law, notably the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982.

Both leaders attached importance to the security, stability, connectivity and sustainable development of Oceans and Seas in the context of developing the "blue economy".