Gambia: Executive Order Without Law Should Be a Thing of the Past

FOROYAA became concerned when it was mentioned that residents of the AU Villas are being evicted as a result of an Executive order. The major defect of the Jammeh administration is it's dependence on executive orders that were not backed by legal provisions. Hence might became right. The new Gambia should avoid a recurrence. This means that every order given should be published in the Gazette with reference to subsidiary legislation empowering the authority to make the order. In the absence of this, the public servants would be guilty of unlawful omissions and commission of acts by implementing what they are told and not what is dictated by law.

