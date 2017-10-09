Gambia: State Prosecutes 3 People On 7 Criminal Counts

Banta Jaiteh, Bakary Bojang and Ensa Badjie, are facing 7 criminal charges on land dealings, belonging to Ensa Jesus Jatta, the former Inspector General of Police.

The matter is before Principal Magistrate, Isatou Janneh-Njie of Banjul Magistrates Court and the state prosecutor is L. Jarju whilst the defendants' counsel is lawyer Pa harry Jammeh.

The three are accused of wilfully procuring and transferring land belonging to Ensa Jesus Jatta, the former Inspector General Police of the Gambia without authority.

The three accused persons on count 1 are charged with conspiracy to defraud contrary to section 292 of the criminal code. It is alleged that the three sometime in the year 2014 conspired among themselves to extort plot No. 66 at Old Yundum belonging to Ensa Jesus Badjie and sold it to one Kutubo Ceesay. The trio is also charged on count 2 with obtaining goods by false pretence contrary to section 288 of the criminal code. The three accused persons are accused of defrauding and obtaining the sum of two hundred thousand dalasis (D200,000) from one Kutubo Ceesay, for the sale of Plot No 66 knowing that the said plot No. 66 at Old Yundum belongs to Ensa Jesus Badjie.

On count 4, they are charged with Forgery contrary to Section 322 of the criminal code. They are charged with intent to defraud and forged the registration of deed of assignment registered on 11th June, 2014 with serial registration no. 394/2014 Vol. KD to falsely transfer of title of plot No. 66 at Old Yundum belonging to one Ensa Jesus Jatta to one Kutubo Ceesay.

Further, they are charged with obtaining registration by false pretense contrary to section 295 of the Criminal Code.