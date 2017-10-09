Gambia: IHRDA Appoints New Program Director

The Institute for Human Rights and Development in Africa (IHRDA) on October 4th announced the appointment of Lesotho born human rights lawyer Paile Chabane, as the new Director of Programs, according to a press release from the institution.

Paile Chabane holds a Masters degree in Law in Human Rights and Democratization in Africa, from the University of Pretoria (South Africa) and is a human rights lawyer with over fifteen years of domestic and international work experience.

Following her appointment, Paile expressed her delight for being part of the commendable work that IHRDA is doing on the African continent; that she looks forward to the collaboration staff members organization and that together they can push forward the development agenda of the organization and make greater impact on the continent."

The Executive Director for IHRDA, Gaye Sowe, said Paile was retained as the best candidate in a tight recruitment exercise, and they are glad to have her in their team.

Prior to joining IHRDA, Paile who hails from Lesotho, had served as a Legal Officer at the Human Rights Unit in the Ministry of Justice in Lesotho. She had equally worked with Plan International and Minority Rights Groups in London.